mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
Breaking News

MARTEDì 18 AGOSTO 2020 – 250ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

PRESS AND INFORMATION OFFICER (CULTURAL AFFAIRS) IN THE PRESS AND PUBLIC DIPLOMACY…

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S PHONE CALL WITH MAURITANIAN PRESIDENT GHAZOUANI

STATEMENT BY SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO

SECRETARY POMPEO’S PHONE CALL WITH MAURITANIAN PRESIDENT GHAZOUANI

COVID, TRE NUOVI CASI INDIVIDUATI ALL’AEROPORTO DI FIUMICINO

AGENCY COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES OPERATION RESULTS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

SECRETARY POMPEOS CALL WITH GERMAN FOREIGN MINISTER MAAS

Agenparl

LEBANON: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE JUDGMENT OF THE SP

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, mer 19 agosto 2020

Today, the Special Tribunal for Lebanon pronounced the judgement in the Ayyash et al. case. The Special Tribunal for Lebanon was established by the United Nations Security Council in 2007 to try all those responsible for the terrorist bombing that killed former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and 21 other people in February 2005.

The European Union reiterates the need to fight impunity and strengthen accountability and the rule of law at the international level. We hope that the judgment today will be given appropriate follow-up.

The European Union has constantly supported the Special Tribunal for Lebanon. We stress the importance of Lebanon’s continued commitment to the full implementation of its international obligations, including United Nations Security Council resolution 1757 (2007), and call on all parties to continue to fully cooperate with the Special Tribunal.

Today’s pronouncement takes place against the background of the devastating explosion in Beirut on 4 August, that has shocked the whole world. There also needs to be an independent and credible investigation into this explosion.

The European Union reaffirms its strong partnership with Lebanon and remains committed to its sovereignty, territorial integrity, unity and political independence.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/84189/lebanon-statement-spokesperson-judgment-special-tribunal-lebanon-ayyash-et-al-case_en

Post collegati

LEBANON: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE JUDGMENT OF THE SP

Redazione

PRESS AND INFORMATION OFFICER (CULTURAL AFFAIRS) IN THE PRESS AND PUBLIC DIPLOMACY SECTION

Redazione

LEBANON: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE JUDGMENT OF THE SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON IN THE AYYASH ET AL. CASE

Redazione

STATEMENT BY GLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA ON SPECIAL TRIBUNAL FOR LEBANON’S VERDICT IN AYYASH ET AL. CASE

Redazione

STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL AND COMMISSIONER FOR CRISIS MANAGEMENT JANEZ LENARčIč ON WORLD HUMANITARIAN DAY 2020

Redazione

STATE AID: COMMISSION APPROVES €133 MILLION PORTUGUESE LIQUIDITY SUPPORT TO SATA AIRLINE; OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO OTHER PUBLIC SUPPORT MEASURES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More