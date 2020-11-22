LEBANON NATIONAL DAY

(AGENPARL) – dom 22 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send sincere congratulations to the people of Lebanon astheycelebratetheirIndependence Day.

Over the last seventy-seven years, Lebanon has faced many challenges, but the past year has been especially trying for the Lebanese people. Be assured that the United States is committed to supporting the people of Lebanon, and we will continue to stand by them through these unprecedented times.

