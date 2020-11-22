domenica, Novembre 22, 2020
Agenparl

LEBANON NATIONAL DAY

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – dom 22 novembre 2020
Lebanon National Day [ https://www.state.gov/lebanon-national-day-4/ ] 11/22/2020 07:00 AM EST
Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State
On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send sincere congratulations to the people of Lebanon astheycelebratetheirIndependence Day.
Over the last seventy-seven years, Lebanon has faced many challenges, but the past year has been especially trying for the Lebanese people. Be assured that the United States is committed to supporting the people of Lebanon, and we will continue to stand by them through these unprecedented times.
