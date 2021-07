(AGENPARL) – gio 29 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Guardians of Memory: Preserving the National Collection from the Library of Congress.

07/29/2021 09:22 AM EDT

The following is a guest blog post by Darshai Hollie, 2021 HBCU Library Alliance intern with the Preservation Directorate’s Conservation Division at the Library of Congress. She is a rising senior at Spelman College, pursuing a major in History and a minor in Cultural Studies.

🔊 Listen to this