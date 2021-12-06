(AGENPARL) – lun 06 dicembre 2021 Water Pollution & Flood Prevention Measure

The Department of Utilities beginning this month will host a series of webinars on a property-owner ballot measure being proposed in early 2022 to fund repairs and improvements to the City’s aging stormwater system.

Residents are invited to attend the webinars to learn more about the measure and how the stormwater system helps protect homes, businesses, local rivers and water sources.

Sacramento’s system of storm drains, levees, pumps and pipes help prevent flooding and help keep waste out of rivers and creeks by collecting, storing and filtering stormwater.

The system is up to 100 years old, and many levees, pipes and pumps are deteriorating rapidly.

People can [register for the webinars](https://t.updates.cityofsacramento.org/r/?id=h2ddc8ef,2da7e72,2da81f8), which will last for about an hour:

– Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.

– Thursday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.

– Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at noon

– Monday, Jan. 10, 2022 at 6 p.m.

– Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at noon

The proposed measure would generate up to $20 million annually and include a fee paid by industrial, commercial and residential property owners. Most single-family homeowners would pay about $6 per month for the fee.

There has not been a new stormwater system fee in Sacramento since 1996.

