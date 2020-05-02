sabato, Maggio 2, 2020
LEADING CANCER TREATMENT CENTER ADMITS TO ANTITRUST CRIME AND AGREES TO PAY $100 MILLION CRIMINAL PENALTY

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC ), sab 02 maggio 2020 Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute LLC (FCS), an oncology group headquartered in Fort Myers, Florida, was charged with conspiring to allocate medical and radiation oncology treatments for cancer patients in Southwest Florida, the Department of Justice announced.  This charge is the first in the department’s ongoing investigation into market allocation in the oncology industry.

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/leading-cancer-treatment-center-admits-antitrust-crime-and-agrees-pay-100-million-criminal

LEADING CANCER TREATMENT CENTER ADMITS TO ANTITRUST CRIME AND AGREES TO PAY $100 MILLION CRIMINAL PENALTY

