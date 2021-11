(AGENPARL) – gio 04 novembre 2021 National Press Releases

Leader of MS-13 in Honduras Added to the FBI’s List of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives

Yulan Adonay Archaga Carias, the alleged leader of MS-13 for all of Honduras, has been added to the FBI’s list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nov. 3, 2021

