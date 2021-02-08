LC-DAD-ESI-MS/MS ANALYSIS, CYTOTOXIC AND ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECT OF CHLOROGENIC ACID DERIVATES RICH EXTRACT FROM NERIUM OLEANDER L. PINK FLOWERS

Nerium oleander L, is a medicinal plant widely used for pharmaceutical purposes. In this work the pink flowers of this plant were characterized in terms of phenolic composition by LC-DAD-ESI-MS/MS and bioactivity, namely antioxidant and antiproliferative effect. A total of 20 compounds from different classes, including derivatives of phenolic acids and glycoside flavonoids were identified in the extract. The antioxidant activity was assessed by ORAC assay and the flowers extract (FE) howed ability to reduce peroxyl radicals with an ORAC value of 3956 µM TEAC/g DW. Additionally, the FE inhibited the proliferation of a colorectal cancer cell line (HT29 cells, EC50 = 11.72 ± 0.02 µg/mL) without presenting cytotoxicity in confluent Caco-2 cells, a model of human intestinal epithelium. The flowers of N. oleander can be a potential source of high-value, antioxidant and antiproliferative phytochemicals for the production of novel drug leads.