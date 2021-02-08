martedì, Febbraio 9, 2021
Breaking News

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

DEPARTMENT PRESS BRIEFING – FEBRUARY 8, 2021

SOMALIA: STATEMENT BY HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE LACK OF AGREEMENT…

A CONVERSATION WITH EUROPEAN COUNCIL PRESIDENT CHARLES MICHEL

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 8 FEBRUARY…

GOVERNO, DRAGHI DOMANI INCONTRA I BIG DELLA POLITICA, MERCOLEDì LE PARTI SOCIALI

AMBITIOUS STRATEGIC AGENDA DISCUSSED IN POLAND, LITHUANIA’S FOREIGN MINISTER GABRIELIUS LANDSBERGIS SAID

GOVERNMENT COMMITS TO 80,000 NEW SWAPS OPPORTUNITIES

CORTE COSTITUZIONALE: L’AGENDA DEI LAVORI DEL 9 E 10 FEBBRAIO 2021 

Agenparl

LC-DAD-ESI-MS/MS ANALYSIS, CYTOTOXIC AND ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECT OF CHLOROGENIC ACID DERIVATES RICH EXTRACT FROM NERIUM OLEANDER L. PINK FLOWERS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 febbraio 2021

Nerium oleander L, is a medicinal plant widely used for pharmaceutical purposes. In this work the pink flowers of this plant were characterized in terms of phenolic composition by LC-DAD-ESI-MS/MS and bioactivity, namely antioxidant and antiproliferative effect. A total of 20 compounds from different classes, including derivatives of phenolic acids and glycoside flavonoids were identified in the extract. The antioxidant activity was assessed by ORAC assay and the flowers extract (FE) howed ability to reduce peroxyl radicals with an ORAC value of 3956 µM TEAC/g DW. Additionally, the FE inhibited the proliferation of a colorectal cancer cell line (HT29 cells, EC50 = 11.72 ± 0.02 µg/mL) without presenting cytotoxicity in confluent Caco-2 cells, a model of human intestinal epithelium. The flowers of N. oleander can be a potential source of high-value, antioxidant and antiproliferative phytochemicals for the production of novel drug leads.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/oFx7e77YpdM/D0FO02640A

Post collegati

E-COMMERCE, EQUIPARARE GLI ONERI DI URBANIZZAZIONE AL COMMERCIO TRADIZIONALE

Redazione

EFFECT OF TEMPERATURE ON THE TRANSFORMATION OF AMORPHOUS CALCIUM MAGNESIUM CARBONATE WITH NEAR-DOLOMITE STOICHIOMETRY INTO HIGH MG-CALCITE

Redazione

NEWS AND UPDATES – FAA EXPANDS WEATHER CAMERA PROGRAM TO HAWAII

Redazione

SPEECH: HEALTH AND SOCIAL CARE SECRETARY’S STATEMENT ON CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19): 8 FEBRUARY 2021

Redazione

BRITISH COLUMBIA ASSESSMENT AUTHORITY

Redazione

LC-DAD-ESI-MS/MS ANALYSIS, CYTOTOXIC AND ANTIPROLIFERATIVE EFFECT OF CHLOROGENIC ACID DERIVATES RICH EXTRACT FROM NERIUM OLEANDER L. PINK FLOWERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More