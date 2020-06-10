mercoledì, Giugno 10, 2020
Agenparl

LAYERED α-MOO3 NANOPLATES FOR GAS SENSING APPLICATION

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 10 giugno 2020

The synthesis of α-MoO3 nanoplates with unique well-faceted rectangular morphology produced by a polymeric solution route is presented in this work. This versatile chemical route allowed the growth of layered nanoplates on different crystalline substrates to manufacture electronic/optoelectronic nanodevices. The α-MoO3 crystalline phase was identified by both X-ray diffraction (XRD) and Raman spectroscopy. Scanning electron (SEM) and atomic force (AFM) microscopies showed that the well-faceted rectangular layered nanoplates can be obtained depending on a fine control of the synthesis parameters due to the MoO3 sublimation. Gas sensing measurements revealed that the α-MoO3 nanoplates exhibit enhanced response to NO2, with sensor signals up to 50, combined with a low optimum operating temperature. In addition, the devices exhibited highest selectivity to NO2 relative to H2, CO and CH4, which can be a consequence of the specific exposed surface plane. These results reveal that layered α-MoO3 nanoplates are a promising material for use in the manufacturing of high-performance NO2 gas sensor nanodevices.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CE/~3/1cF5M8ZHvDc/D0CE00599A

