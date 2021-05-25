(AGENPARL) – mar 25 maggio 2021 [logoFullName]

The following Legislation affecting Laws of Delaware was acted upon by the General Assembly on 5/24/2021:

[SS 1 for SB 120](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68714)

AN ACT TO AMEND TITLE 16 AND TITLE 18 OF THE DELAWARE CODE, CHAPTER 189, VOLUME 82 OF THE LAWS OF DELAWARE, AND CHAPTER 392, VOLUME 81 OF THE LAWS OF DELAWARE, AS AMENDED BY CHAPTER 141, VOLUME 82 OF THE LAWS OF DELAWARE, RELATING TO PRIMARY CARE SERVICES.

This Act is a substitute for Senate Bill No. 120. Like Senate Bill No. 120, this Substitute continue[…More](https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68714)

History:

May 20, 2021 – Passed By Senate. Votes: 13 YES 7 NO 1 NOT VOTINGMay 18, 2021 – Reported Out of Committee (Finance) in Senate with 2 Favorable, 3 UnfavorableMay 17, 2021 – Adopted in lieu of the original bill SB 120, and Assigned to Finance Committee in Senate

URL: https://legis.delaware.gov/BillDetail/68714

