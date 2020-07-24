LAWRENCE CUNNINGHAM, IN CONVERSATION WITH ASTRID DOERNER, ON “MARGIN OF TRUST: THE BERKSHIRE BUSINESS MODEL”

(AGENPARL) – NEW YORK, ven 24 luglio 2020

Thursday, October 1, 2020 | 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM

Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway, are legendary for their distinctive investing approach. Yet many equally unconventional but less well-known aspects of Berkshire’s managerial practices and organizational structure are rich with lessons for those seeking to follow in Buffett’s footsteps. Margin of Trust is the first book to distill Buffett’s approach to management and corporate life. It provides a definitive analysis of the tenets of the Berkshire system, its costs and benefits and how it can be adapted for other organizations. About the Book In Margin of Trust, authors Lawrence A. Cunningham and Stephanie Cuba develop a new account of how Berkshire Hathaway works, showing that the key to its success is trust. Profiling partnership practices and business methods, they contend that Berkshire’s distinguishing feature is a culture in which autonomy and decentralization are core management principles. Cunningham and Cuba provide instructive examples of how this model has been successfully adapted by other companies that share a faith in trust as an organizing principle. They also offer candid commentary on the risks of a trust-based approach and how to mitigate them. Margin of Trust features illuminating analysis of Buffett’s take on the role trust plays in business agreements, what Buffett looks for in great corporate boards and what lies ahead for Berkshire after its iconic leader leaves the scene. About the Speakers

Lawrence A. Cunningham is an author, lecturer, professor, public company director and consultant on corporate governance. He is the Henry St. George Tucker III Research Professor at George Washington University and Founding Director of George Washington University in New York. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including The Warren Buffett Shareholder: Stories from Inside the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America, in collaboration with Warren Buffett; The AIG Story, with Hank Greenberg; and Berkshire Beyond Buffett: The Enduring Value of Values.

Astrid Doerner (moderator) is a US correspondent for Germany’s leading business daily HANDELSBLATT in New York. She has covered Berkshire Hathaway for many years, which includes interviews with Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger and Ted Weschler, and she is a regular attendee of the Shareholder Meetings in Omaha. Astrid also covers banks, financial markets and the economy.

