(AGENPARL) – lun 25 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join the Law Library of Congress and the American Bar Association this Thursday, April 28 at 3:00 p.m. EDT to celebrate Law Day. The theme of this year’s webinar event is Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change. This year’s Law Day panel will explore moments of constitutional change in the United States, especially in more recent years, looking at constitutional amendments and social movements that led to legislation, shifts in U.S. Supreme Court jurisprudence, and other indicators of significant legal change. This event will feature remarks by: American Bar Association President Reginald M. Turner, Law Librarian of Congress Aslihan Bulut, and National Law Day Chair Orlando Lucero. The panel includes Professor Wilfred Codrington, Brooklyn Law School; Professor Orin Kerr, University of California Berkeley School of Law; Sophia Lin Lakin, American Civil Liberties Union Voting Rights Project; Elizabeth Slattery, Pacific Legal Foundation; and professor Stephen Wermiel, American University Washington College of Law.

🔊 Listen to this