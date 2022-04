(AGENPARL) – lun 18 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join instructors Barbara Bavis and Robert Brammer on Thursday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m. EDT for a Congress.gov Webinar. This orientation is designed to give a basic overview of Congress.gov. While the focus of the session will be searching legislation and the Congressional member information attached to the legislation, the new features of Congress.gov will also be highlighted.

