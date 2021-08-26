(AGENPARL) – gio 26 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

On September 9 at 11:00 am EDT, join Legal Reference Specialist Anna Price for an Orientation to Legal Research, this time focusing on Tracing Federal Regulations.

This entry in the series provides an overview of U.S. federal regulations, including information about the notice and comment rulemaking process, the publication and citation of regulations, and the tracing of regulations from the Code of Federal Regulations, to the proposed rule in the Federal Register, to the regulation’s docket.

The instructor, Anna Price, holds a BS in communications from Ithaca College, a JD from the University of Washington School of Law, and an MLIS from the University of Washington iSchool.

