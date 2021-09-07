(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join the Law Library of Congress on Tuesday, September 21, at 1:00 pm EDT for an Orientation to Law Library Collections Webinar. This webinar is designed for patrons who are familiar with legal research and would instead prefer an introduction to the collections and services specific to the Law Library of Congress. This webinar, taught by Legal Reference Specialist Anna Price, will cover digital resources available through the Law Library’s website as well as those available onsite.

