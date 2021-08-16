(AGENPARL) – lun 16 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Law Library: News & Events from the Library of Congress.

Join us this Thursday, August 19, at 2 p.m. EDT for “Indigenous Land and Resource Rights in New Zealand and Sweden”, the latest installment in our Foreign and Comparative Law Webinar series.

This series of classes is designed to shed light on some of the foreign and comparative law issues currently being researched by the foreign law and international law experts at the Law Library of Congress.

In this entry in the series, The Law Library’s specialists for New Zealand and Sweden will compare the rights of the Māori and Sami peoples with respect to land and resources, including discussing key court decisions, laws, and government policies.

The webinar will be presented by foreign law specialists Kelly Buchanan and Elin Hofverberg. Kelly holds a Bachelor of Laws with Honours and a B.A. in social policy from Victoria University of Wellington. She is qualified to practice law in New Zealand. Elin holds a Master of Laws in international and comparative law from The George Washington University Law School and a Juris Doctor equivalent (Jur. kand.) from Uppsala University. She is a member of the New York State Bar and is also qualified to practice law in Sweden.

