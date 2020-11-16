LAURENTIA PROJECT: PORT OF QUEBEC DEEP-WATER WHARF – BEAUPORT SECTOR — PUBLIC COMMENTS INVITED AND INFORMATION SESSIONS 

(AGENPARL) – OTTAWA (CANADA), lun 16 novembre 2020

November 16, 2020 — Ottawa — Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Laurentia Project: Port of Quebec Deep-Water Wharf – Beauport Sector, located in Quebec.

The Agency invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report, which includes the Agency’s conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, the proposed mitigation measures, and the follow-up program.

The Agency also invites comments on the potential environmental assessment conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding on the proponent if the project is allowed to proceed.

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous consultation opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Virtual information sessions will take place during the public comment period.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 16, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80107). All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Following the public comment period, the Environmental Assessment Report and potential environmental assessment conditions will be finalized and provided to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, along with comments received. The Minister will make a decision on whether the project is likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.

The Agency recognizes it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation with key stakeholders, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while maintaining its duty to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on environmental assessments and alternative means of participating in the process, visit the Agency’s website at canada.ca/iaac.

