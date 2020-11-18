(AGENPARL) – mer 18 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Latvia National Day

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I send congratulations to the Latvian people as you celebrate the 102nd anniversary of your independence.

The United States and Latvia enjoy a strong bond based on our shared values and commitment to defending our liberty and freedom as NATO Allies. Thank you for your partnership as we face together the global pandemic and challenges to our shared security. I am sure our friendship will grow even stronger as we continue to build our defense capabilities, counter malign influence, secure our networks, increase our trade and business ties, and foster the people-to-people connections that will define our friendship for generations to come.

Best wishes to all Latvians on this special day. May you have a successful and prosperous year.

