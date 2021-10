(AGENPARL) – gio 28 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress has acquired the M.C. Migel Memorial Rare Book Collection from the American Foundation for the Blind, comprised of more than 750 items dating from 1617 to the present, including books by and about Hellen Keller and other blind authors.

