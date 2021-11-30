(AGENPARL) – mar 30 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

Library of Congress innovation specialists examining the role of human expertise and experience in developing machine-powered research tools today released a report detailing their findings. The “Humans in the Loop” recommendation report from LC Labs details the potential and responsibility of the Library of Congress in its ongoing work to deepen access to its vast collections and share knowledge with other institutions.

🔊 Listen to this