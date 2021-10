(AGENPARL) – mer 20 ottobre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

A new exhibition at the Library of Congress explores how comic books have permeated popular entertainment and influenced U.S. culture, highlighting selections from the Stephen A. Geppi Collection that was generously donated to the national library in 2018.

“Geppi Gems” is now open in the Library’s Graphic Arts Gallery through mid-March 2022.

