giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Agenparl

LATEST NEWS: LIBRARY RECIPIENT OF TWO MAJOR GIFTS TO REIMAGINE VISITOR EXPERIENCE, ENHANCE PHOTOGRAPHY COLLECTIONS

(AGENPARL) – gio 06 agosto 2020 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.
Library Recipient of Two Major Gifts to Reimagine Visitor Experience, Enhance Photography Collections [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-051?loclr=ealn ]
A major gift by Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation in Los Angeles will support the effort to reimagine the visitor experience at the Library of Congress. The foundation also announced that it is donating 1,000 photographic prints by about 250 contemporary photographers from itsAnnenberg Space for Photography [ https://www.annenbergphotospace.org/ ]exhibitions to the national librarys collections.
Click here for more information [ https://www.loc.gov/item/prn-20-051?loclr=ealn ].
