Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden has appointed Judith Conklin as the chief information officer of the Library of Congress and John Rutledge the deputy chief information officer. The two executives will serve as the Library’s senior information technology experts, ensuring technology operations are aligned with the Library’s strategic plan. Conklin will also serve as the primary adviser to the Librarian of Congress on all technology matters and as a voting member on the Library’s Executive Committee.

