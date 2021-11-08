(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden today announced her selection of Judge Suzanne Barnett as interim Chief Copyright Royalty Judge and head of the Copyright Royalty Board effective today. Barnett is replacing Chief Judge Jesse Feder who is stepping down from the position which he has held since 2019. A vacancy announcement seeking applicants for the permanent position will be issued in the near future.

🔊 Listen to this