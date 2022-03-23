(AGENPARL) – mer 23 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

The new exhibition, “Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library,” offers a visual feast from the photography collections of theLibrary of Congress and its holdings of more than 15 million photographs.

The exhibition opens March 23 and will be on view through fall 2024 at the Library. The exhibit was organized by the Annenberg Foundation and first shown at the AnnenbergSpace for Photography in Los Angeles in 2018.