The Better Angels Society, a non-profit dedicated to the exploration of American history through documentary film, today announced the documentary film “Gradually, Then Suddenly: The Bankruptcy of Detroit,” directed by Sam Katz and James McGovern, is the winner of the 2021 Library of Congress Lavine/Ken Burns Prize for Film. The filmmakers will receive a finishing grant of $200,000. The film explores the decline of this American manufacturing city, culminating in the largest municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history in 2013.

The runner-up, “Free Chol Soo Lee,” directed by Julie Ha and Eugene Yi, tells the story of a Korean immigrant wrongly convicted of a murder in 1973. The filmmakers will receive a $50,000 finishing grant.

Four additional finalists will each receive $25,000 grants.

