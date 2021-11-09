(AGENPARL) – mar 09 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News or Upcoming Events from the Library of Congress.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, Danielle Allenwill accept the Library’s John W. Kluge Prize for the Study of Humanity in a livestreamed gala from the Great Hall of the Library of Congress.

Allen will deliver an address titled “Educating for American Democracy,” in which she considers the role of education in fostering a common purpose in American society. At a time when the idea of cooperation for the public good is tested by crisis and political division, Allen’s work connects us and brings us together around shared goals, all while maintaining the importance of the differences that make the United States what it is.

