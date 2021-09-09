(AGENPARL) – gio 09 settembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

Nine experts in technology, cultural memory, libraries and archives have signed on to serve as the advisory board for the Connecting Communities Digital Initiative, a key component of the new initiative Of the People: Widening the Path at the Library of Congress. Funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, this initiative aims to connect the Library more deeply with Black, Indigenous and other communities of color traditionally underrepresented in the United States.

🔊 Listen to this