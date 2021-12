(AGENPARL) – mer 01 dicembre 2021 You are subscribed to Latest News from the Library of Congress.

The Library of Congress and the National Park Service announced today that the 2021 Leicester B. Holland Prize will be presented to a student at the University of Notre Dame for a drawing of the historic St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kendallville, Indiana. The Holland Prize honors an outstanding historic building, structure or landscape drawing.

