LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VOLUME INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mer 27 gennaio 2021

27/01/2021

Latest Figures: Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade Except of Motor Vehicles, Nov 2020



On the basis of provisional estimates, in November 2020, a month during which COVID-19 containment measures were introduced in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade decreased by 3,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 120,9 units (base 2015=100). For the period January-November 2020, the index is estimated to have recorded a decrease of 2,7% compared to the same period of 2019.

TURNOVER VOLUME INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/A652ED69F8A60CE8C225860700492888?OpenDocument

