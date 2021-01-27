LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020





On the basis of provisional estimates, in November 2020, a month during which COVID-19 containment measures were introduced in the districts of Limassol and Paphos, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade decreased by 3,2% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year and reached 120,9 units (base 2015=100). For the period January-November 2020, the index is estimated to have recorded a decrease of 2,7% compared to the same period of 2019.


