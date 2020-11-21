sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX IN TRANSPORT AND STORAGE, 3RD QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), sab 21 novembre 2020

20/11/2020

Latest Figures: Turnover Value Index in Transport and Storage, 3rd Quarter 2020



The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage for the third quarter of 2020 reached 79,5 units (base year 2015=100,00), recording a decrease of 42,9% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019 …(more in the Press Release)

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/E4AC45AE1DDC7D8DC225857C005AC684?OpenDocument

