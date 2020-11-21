(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), sab 21 novembre 2020
Latest Figures: Turnover Value Index in Transport and Storage, 3rd Quarter 2020
The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage for the third quarter of 2020 reached 79,5 units (base year 2015=100,00), recording a decrease of 42,9% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019 …(more in the Press Release)
Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/E4AC45AE1DDC7D8DC225857C005AC684?OpenDocument