giovedì, Agosto 20, 2020
LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX IN TRANSPORT AND STORAGE, 2ND QUARTER 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), gio 20 agosto 2020
The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage for the second quarter of 2020, which includes the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were in force in Cyprus, recorded a decrease of 36,5% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

By economic activity, decreases relative to the second quarter of 2019 were observed in air transport by 94,4%, in land transport by 58,2%, in water transport by 54,5% and in warehousing and support activities for transportation by 26,9%, while an increase of 5,5% was recorded in postal and courier activities.

During the period January-June 2020, the Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage recorded a decrease of 20,7% compared to the corresponding period of 2019.

TRANSPORT TURNOVER VALUE INDEX

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/522C2DD68D18BFE9C2258520004EBCF5?OpenDocument

