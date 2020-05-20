LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX IN TRANSPORT AND STORAGE, 1ST QUARTER 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mer 20 maggio 2020

The Turnover Value Index of Transport and Storage for the first quarter of 2020, which includes the period during which COVID-19 containment measures were introduced in Cyprus, recorded a decrease of 0,7% compared to the corresponding quarter of 2019.

By economic activity, an increase of 20,5% was recorded in water transport and 2,2% in warehousing and support activities for transportation, whereas decreases were observed in air transport (-20,5%), land transport (-13,3%) and postal and courier activities (-2,6%) over the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/CD4FF163B6CEC0CBC2258500003E9D17?OpenDocument