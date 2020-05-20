mercoledì, Maggio 20, 2020
LATEST FIGURES: REVENUE FROM TOURISM, MAR 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mer 20 maggio 2020
On the basis of the results of the Passenger Survey, revenue from tourism reached €25,6 mn in March 2020 compared to €96,6 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 73,5%.

For the period of January – March 2020 revenue from tourism is estimated at €115,3 mn compared to €188,6 mn in the corresponding period of 2019, recording a decrease of 38,9%.

The expenditure per person for March 2020 reached €461,71 compared to €568,19 in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording a decrease of 18,7%. The expenditure per person/per day for March 2020 compared to March 2019 recorded a decrease of 15,7% (from €68,46 to €57,71). A decrease of 3,6% was also recorded in the average length of stay, from 8,3 days in March 2019 to 8,0 days in March 2020.

The expenditure per person for the period of January – March 2020 reached €467,58 compared to €527,64 in the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decrease of 11,4%. The expenditure per person/per day for the period of January – March 2020 compared to the period of January – March 2019 recorded a decrease of 4,6% (from €62,81 to €59,95).

Note:
Following the decrees published by the Government of Cyprus and the measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), an entry ban was imposed on several categories of persons, including tourists, as of 15/3/2020. As a result, the Passengers Survey, was only conducted until mid-March 2020. Due to the small sample size that was collected during this period, it was not possible to produce a more detailed analysis of the expenditure of tourists by country of residence.

RELATED TABLES

REVENUE ESTIMATES

PER PERSON AND PER DAY EXPENDITURE OF TOURISTS (Monthly Data)

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/82354304D1820566C2258500003FEB16?OpenDocument

