LATEST FIGURES: RESIDENTS OF CYPRUS TRAVELLING ABROAD, MAR 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mar 21 aprile 2020
The Passengers Survey, which is the source of information for the statistics on the trips of residents of Cyprus abroad, was conducted during the period 1-15/3/2020. As of 16/3/2020, it was not possible to conduct the data collection in the airports, due to the containment measures taken to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). On the basis of the results of the Passengers Survey, during the period 1-15/3/2020, it is estimated that 47.393 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad.

Additionally, according to estimates based on information provided by the Civil Aviation, during the period 16-31/3/2020, a total of 3.900 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad. Due to the fact that it was not possible to conduct the Passengers Survey during this period, estimates of the number of trips by country visited, purpose of trip, sex, age etc are not available.

The estimates by country of visit, as well as the remaining indicators presented in the related tables, refer to the data that was collected during the first fifteen days of March 2020.

