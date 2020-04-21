(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mar 21 aprile 2020
Latest Figures: Price Index of Construction Materials, Mar 2020
The Price Index of Construction Materials for March 2020 reached 100,96 units (base year 2015=100,00), recording an increase of 0,03% compared to February 2020.
For the period January – March 2020, the index recorded a decrease of 0,50% compared to the same period of 2019.
