Latest Figures: Industrial Turnover Index, May 2020

In May 2020, the month during which COVID-19 containment measures started to be gradually lifted in Cyprus, the Industrial Turnover Index reached 118,8 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 19,7% compared to May 2019. For the period January – May 2020, the index showed a decrease of 8,3%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for May 2020 reached 125,7 units, recording a decrease of 19,6% compared to May 2019.

