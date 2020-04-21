martedì, Aprile 21, 2020
LATEST FIGURES: INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX, JAN 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mar 21 aprile 2020

21/04/2020

Latest Figures: Industrial Turnover Index, Jan 2020



The Industrial Turnover Index for January 2020 reached 134,9 units (base 2015=100), recording an increase of 4,2% compared to January 2019.

For Manufacturing, the index for January 2020 reached 132,9 units, recording an increase of 6,4% compared to January 2019.

RELATED TABLES
INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX

TURNOVER INDEX BY MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX – TIMESERIES

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/F7CCCCC26396B487C22584810047786D?OpenDocument

