Latest Figures: Industrial Turnover Index, Aug 2020

In August 2020, the Industrial Turnover Index reached 110,7 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 11,4% compared to August 2019. For the period January – August 2020, the index showed a decrease of 8,6%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for August 2020 reached 110,0 units, recording a decrease of 6,1% compared to August 2019.

RELATED TABLES

INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX

TURNOVER INDEX BY MAIN INDUSTRIAL GROUPINGS

INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX – TIMESERIES