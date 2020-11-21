sabato, Novembre 21, 2020
LATEST FIGURES: INDUSTRIAL TURNOVER INDEX, AUG 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), sab 21 novembre 2020

20/11/2020

Latest Figures: Industrial Turnover Index, Aug 2020



In August 2020, the Industrial Turnover Index reached 110,7 units (base 2015=100), recording a decrease of 11,4% compared to August 2019. For the period January – August 2020, the index showed a decrease of 8,6%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

For manufacturing, the index for August 2020 reached 110,0 units, recording a decrease of 6,1% compared to August 2019.

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/C331BDDFFF5D7059C225857C005AB4C9?OpenDocument

