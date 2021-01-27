mercoledì, Gennaio 27, 2021
Breaking News

FRANCESCO: GESù è L’UNICO “MAESTRO DI VITA”

WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM: ‘NON SIAMO CATTIVI’ AFFERMA IL VIDEO PROMOZIONALE DEL WEF…

SUSTAINABILITY AGREEMENTS: CMA ISSUES INFORMATION FOR BUSINESSES

CS_ GIORNO DELLA MEMORIA, LA MINISTRA AZZOLINA: “MAI ABBASSARE LA GUARDIA. AI…

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

SECRETARY ANTONY J. BLINKEN TO STATE DEPARTMENT EMPLOYEES

WHY THE EU NEEDS TO BE A GLOBAL MARITIME SECURITY PROVIDER

PA, CON MILLEPROROGHE AL 31 MARZO SCADENZA LAVORO AGILE SEMPLIFICATO

KONING BRENGT DIGITAAL WERKBEZOEK AAN WOONZORGLOCATIE LINDENDAEL VAN OMRING IN HOORN

Agenparl

LATEST FIGURES: IMPORTS, SALES AND STOCKS OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, DEC 2020

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mer 27 gennaio 2021
In December 2020, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 104.650 tonnes, recording a decrease of 15,1% compared to December 2019. A fall was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 71,1% as well as in the sales of motor gasoline by 6,5%, while the sales of gasoil low sulphur increased by 7,7%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 4,6% to 59.924 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in December 2020 compared to November 2020 recorded a rise of 10,6%. An increase was recorded in the sales of light fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gases, kerosene, gasoil, motor gasoline and gasoil low sulphur. On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene and marine gasoil.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of December 2020 recorded an increase of 8,9% compared to the end of the previous month.

The total sales of petroleum products in 2020 fell by 18,8% compared to the previous year. The provisions of aviation kerosene decreased by 68,1% and of gasoil for marine use by 3,0%. A decrease was also observed in the sales of motor gasoline (14,7%), liquefied petroleum gases (9,8%), asphalt (8,4%), gasoil low sulphur (4,9%) and gasoil (3,7%). Conversely, an increase of 2.2% was recorded in the sales of kerosene. During 2020, the sales from filling stations have registered a fall of 8,9% to 628.878 tonnes.

RELATED TABLES

IMPORTS, SALES AND STOCKS OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS

Fonte/Source: http://www.mof.gov.cy/mof/cystat/statistics.nsf/All/924E9752ED0EBA1EC22586070049614B?OpenDocument

Post collegati

SERVIZI INFORMATIVI – ATTIVAZIONE NUMERO UNICO PER LE EMERGENZE 112

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VOLUME INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: IMPORTS, SALES AND STOCKS OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, DEC 2020

Redazione

LATEST FIGURES: TURNOVER VALUE INDEX OF RETAIL TRADE EXCEPT OF MOTOR VEHICLES, NOV 2020

Redazione

NEWS STORY: £230 MILLION CONTRACT TO BOLSTER ROYAL NAVY TORPEDOES

Redazione

(28/01/2021) PUNTO ODG – COMMISSIONE POLITICHE AGRICOLE – REGIONE PUGLIAPROPOSTA PER DEI NUOVI CRITERI DI RIPARTO DEI FONDI FEASR 2021-2022 – PUNTO ALL’ESAME DELLA COMMISSIONE NELLA RIUNIONE PROGRAMMATA PER IL 26 GENNAIO 2021

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More