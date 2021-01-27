LATEST FIGURES: IMPORTS, SALES AND STOCKS OF PETROLEUM PRODUCTS, DEC 2020

(AGENPARL) – NICOSIA (CYPRUS), mer 27 gennaio 2021

In December 2020, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 104.650 tonnes, recording a decrease of 15,1% compared to December 2019. A fall was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene by 71,1% as well as in the sales of motor gasoline by 6,5%, while the sales of gasoil low sulphur increased by 7,7%. As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a fall of 4,6% to 59.924 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in December 2020 compared to November 2020 recorded a rise of 10,6%. An increase was recorded in the sales of light fuel oil, liquefied petroleum gases, kerosene, gasoil, motor gasoline and gasoil low sulphur. On the contrary, a decrease was observed in the provisions of aviation kerosene and marine gasoil.

The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of December 2020 recorded an increase of 8,9% compared to the end of the previous month.

The total sales of petroleum products in 2020 fell by 18,8% compared to the previous year. The provisions of aviation kerosene decreased by 68,1% and of gasoil for marine use by 3,0%. A decrease was also observed in the sales of motor gasoline (14,7%), liquefied petroleum gases (9,8%), asphalt (8,4%), gasoil low sulphur (4,9%) and gasoil (3,7%). Conversely, an increase of 2.2% was recorded in the sales of kerosene. During 2020, the sales from filling stations have registered a fall of 8,9% to 628.878 tonnes.

