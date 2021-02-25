LATEST EDITION OF STATISTICAL COMPENDIUM PROVIDES NEW AND HISTORICAL DATA ON ALL ASPECTS OF EDUCATION

(AGENPARL) – US DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION (U.S.), gio 25 febbraio 2021 The Digest of Education Statistics 2019 is a comprehensive statistical reference for all levels of education. The Digest contains data on a variety of topics, including the number of schools and colleges, teachers, enrollments, and graduates, in addition to educational attainment, finances, federal funds for education, libraries, and international comparisons.

Fonte/Source: https://nces.ed.gov/pubsearch/pubsinfo.asp?pubid=2021009