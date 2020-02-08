8 Febbraio 2020
LATEST ARRANGEMENTS ON PUBLIC SERVICES OF LAND REGISTRY

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 08 febbraio 2020

Latest arrangements on public services of Land Registry

     In light of the extension of special work arrangements for government departments and to reduce the risk of the spread of the novel coronavirus in the community, the Land Registry announced today (February 8) that the opening hours of its offices will be adjusted as follows with effect from February 10 (Monday) until further notice to provide basic public services on a limited scale:

(1) between 9am and 1.30pm from Monday to Friday other than a public holiday for the purpose of delivering instruments for registration; and
 
(2) between 9am and 12.30pm from Monday to Friday other than a public holiday for other purposes.
 
     Customers may also deposit documents to be delivered to the Land Registry (excluding (i) instruments to be delivered for registration and (ii) quotations) in the Drop-in Box located near the Information Counter on the Deck Floor, High Block of Queensway Government Offices between 9am and 5pm from Monday to Friday other than a public holiday.

     ​For quotations, please put them into the Land Registry Quotation Box located in the office of the Land Registry on 28/F, High Block of Queensway Government Offices between 9am and 12.30pm from Monday to Friday other than a public holiday.

​     Under the special work arrangement, customers may expect a longer waiting time for service. Customers are encouraged to conduct land searches through our online search service (www.iris.gov.hk) as far as possible, and visit our offices only if they require services urgently. For enquiries, please call the Land Registry hotline on 3105 0000.

Ends/Saturday, February 8, 2020

Issued at HKT 9:25

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/08/P2020020800199.htm

