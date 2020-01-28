29 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

U.S.-THE BAHAMAS AIR TRANSPORT AGREEMENT OF JANUARY 27, 2020

DECLARATION BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL ON BEHALF OF THE EU…

TAKING STEPS TO ENSURE THE UN REMAINS SUSTAINABLE AND EFFECTIVE

FOREIGN SECRETARY STATEMENT ON RELEASE OF US PROPOSALS FOR MIDDLE EAST PEACE

PHILIPPINES: 1ST JOINT COMMITTEE ASSESSES COOPERATION WITH THE EU

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH LAO FOREIGN MINISTER SALEUMXAY KOMMASITH

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 185

DECRETO ALITALIA: CONCLUSO ESAME IN 8A COMMISSIONE

ORDINE DEL GIORNO ASSEMBLEA – SEDUTA/E N. 184

Home » LATEST ALIA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES FACING LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE EDUCATION
Agenparl English Educazione Social Network

LATEST ALIA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES FACING LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE EDUCATION

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Canberra (Australia) mar 28 gennaio 2020

The Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) has published its sixth annual ALIA LIS Education, Skills and Employment Trend Report. The 2019 edition reveals a 10-year decline in the number of institutions accredited by ALIA, from 31 in 2010 to 23 in 2020 (predicted), and in the number of LIS courses offered, down from 50 in 2010 to 34 in 2020 (predicted).

ALIA CEO Sue McKerracher said, ‘There is no doubt LIS education is under pressure and needs a coordinated response from across the sector to ensure its sustainability. ALIA will be hosting an education summit in May 2020 for LIS employers, educators, students and researchers to debate future scenarios that will benefit all parties.’

Other findings from the 2019 Trend Report:

  • The unemployment level for Librarians is below average when compared with other occupations, and the top two states in terms of the number of job opportunities continued to be NSW and Victoria.
  • The projected employment growth for the five years to May 2024 for Librarians is 1.9%, however there is a projected decline of 3.4% for Library Technicians and 10.5% for Library Assistants.
  • Part-time work remains a significant characteristic in our workforce with the approximately 71% of Library Assistants working part-time, 55% of Library Technicians and 39% of Librarians.
  • The number of females employed as Librarians, Library Technicians and Library Assistants is more than 80% for each group.

Read the full report.

About the Australian Library and Information Association

The Australian Library and Information Association (ALIA) is the professional organisation for the Australian library and information services sector.

With 5,000 members across Australia, we provide the national voice of the profession in the development, promotion and delivery of quality library and information services, through leadership, advocacy and mutual support. www.alia.org.au

Contact:  

Kate Bunker, ALIA Education, Research and Policy,  <a

Fonte/Source: https://www.alia.org.au/news/20435/latest-alia-report-highlights-challenges-facing-library-and-information-science-education

Related posts

LATEST ALIA REPORT HIGHLIGHTS CHALLENGES FACING LIBRARY AND INFORMATION SCIENCE EDUCATION

Redazione

TRAINS NO. G80/79 AND G WILL NOT STOP AT WUHAN UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE FROM 26 JANUARY ONWARDS. TICKET SALES FOR TRAINS TRAVELLING BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND WUHAN WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. ACCORDING TO THE INFORMATION FROM THE MTRCL, PASSENGERS HOLDING TICKETS FOR TRAINS BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND WUHAN CAN GET A FULL REFUND IF REQUIRED. PASSENGERS WHO PURCHASED TICKETS ON OR BEFORE 27 JANUARY FOR TRAINS BETWEEN HONG KONG WEST KOWLOON AND OTHER MAINLAND STATIONS CAN GET A FULL REFUND FOR VALID TICKETS IF REQUIRED. FOR ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CALL THE HIGH SPEED RAIL TICKETING AND CUSTOMER SERVICE HOTLINE ON 2120 0888.

Redazione

CAN AROMATICITY BE A KINETIC TRAP? EXAMPLE OF MECHANICALLY INTERLOCKED AROMATIC [2-5]CATENANES BUILT OF CYCLO[18]CARBON

Redazione

COURT ENTERS JUDGMENT THAT SIGNIFICANTLY MODIFIES AND EXTENDS CONSENT DECREE WITH LIVE NATION/TICKETMASTER

Redazione

CHEMICAL BIOLOGY OF NON-CANONICAL STRUCTURES OF NUCLEIC ACIDS FOR THERAPEUTIC APPLICATIONS

Redazione

ANTITRUST DIVISION NAMES ALEXANDER OKULIAR DEPUTY ASSISTANT ATTORNEY GENERAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More