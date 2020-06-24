mercoledì, Giugno 24, 2020
Breaking News

ENTI DIFESA: APPROVATA RISOLUZIONE IN 4A COMMISSIONE

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: PORTI SPALANCATI, DECINE DI IMMIGRATI COL COVID, SANATORIA DA CATASTROFE.…

INVALIDI CIVILI TOTALI: LA LEGGE NON ASSICURA “I MEZZI NECESSARI PER VIVERE”

MORTO BIONDI: SCHIFANI (FI), CON LUI TANTE BATTAGLIE CONTRO GIUSTIZIALISMO

DISCUSSIONS ON A PROJECT COMPANY FOR EASTERN RAIL CONNECTION TO START

IL PAPA REGALA UNA BICI ELETTRICA ALL’UNITALSI PER ASTA BENEFICA

FASE 3: CALABRIA (FI), SMART WORKING ACCELERATORE CRISI COMMERCIO

WWW.AGENZIADEMANIO.IT – FEDERALISMO DEMANIALE, TRASFERITO DALLO STATO AL COMUNE DI SORIANO NEL…

MISSIONI INTERNAZIONALI, COMUNICAZIONI MINISTRI DI MAIO E GUERINI – AULA DI MONTECITORIO…

AUDIZIONI SU SISTEMA DI ELEZIONE CAMERA E SENATO – GIOVEDì DALLE 15.30…

Agenparl

LATE-STAGE AND STRAIN-ACCELERATED OXIDATION ENABLED SYNTHESIS OF HAOUAMINE A

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 24 giugno 2020

Herein we report a new synthetic entry to the strained cyclophane alkaloid natural product, haouamine A. The successful strategy featured a rhodium-catalyzed diazo-insertion reaction to install the all-carbon quaternary center and a rhodium-catalyzed intramolecular aziridination reaction to establish the nitrogen-bearing stereocenter, of the target molecule. Most notably, a late-stage, site-selective and strain-accelerated oxidation of a “deoxygenated” macrocyclic intermediate was successfully implemented, and in doing so provided a novel solution to the infamous biphenol cyclophane system of haouamine A.

Graphical abstract: Late-stage and strain-accelerated oxidation enabled synthesis of haouamine A

This article is Open Access



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/Rgiaqc9DwUE/D0SC02299C

Post collegati

LATE-STAGE AND STRAIN-ACCELERATED OXIDATION ENABLED SYNTHESIS OF HAOUAMINE A

Redazione

NEURAL NETWORK ACTIVATION SIMILARITY: A NEW MEASURE TO ASSIST DECISION MAKING IN CHEMICAL TOXICOLOGY

Redazione

SPEECH: MORE KUWAITIS STUDYING IN THE UK THAN EVER BEFORE: OP-ED BY MICHAEL DAVENPORT

Redazione

STATISTICAL FIELD THEORY OF ION–MOLECULAR SOLUTIONS

Redazione

HUMAN MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): PAZENIR, PACLITAXEL, BREAST NEOPLASMS, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 06/05/2019, REVISION: 5, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

DETAILED GUIDE: LUXEMBOURG: NOTARIAL AND DOCUMENTARY SERVICES

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More