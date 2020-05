(AGENPARL) – HILO (HAWAII), dom 10 maggio 2020 In response to the COVID-19 health crisis, the Credit (CR)/No Credit (NC) Grading Option will be provided to students until May 22, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. for students to choose the CR/NC option in STAR

More information can be found at:

https://www.hawaii.edu/emergency/important-health-information-novel-coronavirus/teaching-and-learning-options/student-credit-faqs/

Fonte/Source: https://hilo.hawaii.edu/news/view/14680