giovedì, Luglio 23, 2020
Breaking News

PRESS RELEASE: PM: UNION STRONGER THAN EVER

£589 MILLION TO KICKSTART RAIL UPGRADES ACROSS THE NORTH

DON’T GET PETFISHED: VETS AND CELEBRITIES LEAD PUBLIC WARNINGS AGAINST ‘CRUEL AND OPPORTUNIST’ LOCKDOWN PET SELLERS 

DO YOU NEED TO LEAVE YOUR HOME AREA TO ACHIEVE A BETTER…

MERCOLEDì 22 LUGLIO 2020 – 243ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

BELIZE : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-PUBLIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSESSMENT

KINGDOM OF LESOTHO : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL II

GROWING AN INCUMBENT BY BUILDING A NEW BUSINESS: A CONVERSATION WITH TRUE…

HEAVY INDUSTRY’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION: VISION, DIAGNOSTIC, AND ROADMAP

VIRTUAL, EQUITABLE, AND PRECISE: THE DEAN OF STANFORD’S MEDICAL SCHOOL TALKS ABOUT…

Agenparl

LASER TECHNIQUES AND PHOTOCHEMISTRY FIND ELUSIVE MOLECULAR BUILDING BLOCK

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – HAWAIIAN ISLANDS, gio 23 luglio 2020

molecular diagram
Molecule and scheme courtesy of Cheng Zhu and Ralf I. Kaiser. Background image courtesy of Gerd Altmann.

A key molecular building block in phosphorus chemistry has been elusive, until now. University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa researchers have discovered a simple and versatile way to identify the Hückel aromatic cyclotriphosphazene molecule along with its isomer (which has the same molecular formula, but differs structurally).

According to the research team and authors—UH Mānoa Department of Chemistry Professor Ralf I. Kaiser, postdoctoral fellow Cheng Zhu, visiting researcher André K. Eckhardt, postdoctoral fellow Alexandre Bergantini, postdoctoral fellow Santosh K. Singh and Professor Peter R. Schreiner from Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany—the study published in Science Advances represents fundamental chemistry research on chemical bonding and molecular structure. It highlights the differences and similarities between aromatic inorganic and organic compounds.

Researchers said dendrimers (repetitively branched molecules) based on the cyclotriphosphazene molecule detected in this study can be used in nanomaterials, biomolecule carriers, chemical sensors, antibacterial agents, reusable catalysts and medical imaging agents.

Key discovery

Kaiser and Zhu outlined that the cyclotriphosphazene molecule and its Dewar-benzene-type isomer were prepared within low temperature matrices of ammonia and phosphine ices exposed to ionizing radiation. Using UH Mānoa W.M. Keck Research Laboratory in Astrochemistry’s advanced photoionization, mass spectrometric devices, both species were identified, observed and analyzed. This cannot be achieved currently with traditional synthetic techniques.

“The finding helps to understand the electronic structure and chemical bonding of exotic inorganic molecules and how they relate to their classical organic counterparts,” Zhu said.

Next steps

Kaiser and Zhu said they are planning to identify more exotic isomers such as high energy density, hexaatomic prismatic molecules containing phosphorus and nitrogen. Researchers said these have been predicted computationally, but have not yet been detected experimentally.


Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/UHawaiiNews/~3/L_BZ6nLf7jw/

Post collegati

LASER TECHNIQUES AND PHOTOCHEMISTRY FIND ELUSIVE MOLECULAR BUILDING BLOCK

Redazione

COFFEE SUPPLY CHAIN SIMULATION TEACHES BUSINESS ETHICS

Redazione

RESEARCHERS SIMULATE, ASSESS DAMAGE TO BRAIN CELLS CAUSED BY BUBBLES DURING HEAD TRAUMA

Redazione

UH MāNOA MEN’S VOLLEYBALL RECOGNIZED FOR TEAM ACADEMIC EXCELLENCE

Redazione

UH MāNOA COVID-19 PLAN FOR FALL

Redazione

SYNOPSIS: SEARCHING FOR DARK MATTER IN DISTORTED STARLIGHT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More