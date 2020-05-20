LARGER FLEETS DO NOT ALWAYS YIELD SAVINGS, SAYS SURVEY

(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, mer 20 maggio 2020
The Moore Maritime Index report also suggests that larger companies tend to achieve better charter rates and there may be…
Related Stories
- Shippers concerned over service availability amid capacity cuts
- US east coast ports see success in the arrival of the Hyundai Hope
- MSC Napoli: The casualty that changed the course of container safety
Fonte/Source: https://lloydslist.maritimeintelligence.informa.com/LL1132416/Larger%20fleets%20do%20not%20always%20yield%20savings%20says%20survey?utm_source=search&utm_medium=RSS&utm_term=&utm_campaign=search_rss