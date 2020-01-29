29 Gennaio 2020
LARGE-SCALE, LOW-COST, BROADBAND AND TUNABLE PERFECT OPTICAL ABSORBER BASED ON PHASE-CHANGE MATERIAL

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), wed 29 January 2020

Nanli Mou, Xiaolong Liu, Tao Wei, Hongxing Dong, Qiong He, Lei Zhou, Yaqiang Zhang, Long Zhang, Shulin Sun
We experimentally demonstrate a large-scale, low-cost, broadband, and tunable metamaterial absorber using phase change material. Based on two distinct resonance mechanisms, the device exhibits high absorptivity for both visible and near-IR lights.
