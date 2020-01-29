(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), mer 29 gennaio 2020
Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: F, Paper
DOI: F, Paper
Nanli Mou, Xiaolong Liu, Tao Wei, Hongxing Dong, Qiong He, Lei Zhou, Yaqiang Zhang, Long Zhang, Shulin Sun
We experimentally demonstrate a large-scale, low-cost, broadband, and tunable metamaterial absorber using phase change material. Based on two distinct resonance mechanisms, the device exhibits high absorptivity for both visible and near-IR lights.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
We experimentally demonstrate a large-scale, low-cost, broadband, and tunable metamaterial absorber using phase change material. Based on two distinct resonance mechanisms, the device exhibits high absorptivity for both visible and near-IR lights.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/mNkfStMwQH0/C9NR07602F