Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: F, Paper

Nanli Mou, Xiaolong Liu, Tao Wei, Hongxing Dong, Qiong He, Lei Zhou, Yaqiang Zhang, Long Zhang, Shulin Sun

We experimentally demonstrate a large-scale, low-cost, broadband, and tunable metamaterial absorber using phase change material. Based on two distinct resonance mechanisms, the device exhibits high absorptivity for both visible and near-IR lights.

