LARGE SCALE ASSEMBLY OF NANOMATERIALS: MECHANISMS AND APPLICATIONS

The large scale assembly of nanomaterials is the crucial factor contributing to the creation of high-performance devices based on nanotechnology, which have flourished in an unprecedented manner. In this review, we summarize the main methods for the large-scale integration of nanomaterials, including the bubble blown assembly, capillary-force-assisted assembly, electric-field-assisted assembly, and Langmuir-Blodgett assembly. Assembly principles and general procedures of these methods are described in detail. Then, instances of nanomaterials assembled at a large scale with different dimensional orders are introduced. The alignment and precise location of nanomaterials in a large area are emphasized here, which is the prerequisite for further applications. Additionally, we also focused on the recently advanced, efficient, and versatile devices that are mainly assembled using the aforementioned methods, including sensors, photovoltaic devices, field-effect transistors, and photodetectors. Finally, prospective and potential opportunities are presented.

